BOISE — The budget writers of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee voted Tuesday to accept the last distribution of a federal grant for child care providers.
But the funding will be distributed by the Department of Labor rather than the Department of Health and Welfare over concerns that the health department distributed federal funds to some ineligible providers in a different grant program.
When the health department’s division of welfare budget passed Feb. 27 without the grant included, there was significant pushback from advocates in the child care industry, KTVB reported. The funds would have expired at the end of the fiscal year. This program was meant for supporting child care providers, as well as offsetting child care costs for low-income families so they may continue working or re-enter the workforce, according to the Legislative Budget Book.
The committee voted 16-3 to allow the labor department to distribute $28 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds.
The same source of funding was also used for the health department’s Community Grant program for after-school funds. In February, JFAC authorized an audit of the program because of concerns over ineligible organizations receiving money. The audit is still underway, but the department identified about $14.4 million that went to ineligible organizations; the agency is expected to recoup these funds.
Committee Co-Chairperson Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, said the committee had been working for weeks to determine which agency could distribute the funds instead, and he felt confident in the Department of Labor.
Co-Chairperson Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, told the Idaho Press, “We wanted to give this the best chance possible of moving and remove any question about how it would be distributed.”
Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, said he was against using the federal funds because it was essentially endorsing the federal debt. He also said that providing the funds won’t increase self-reliance.
“This strikes me as we don’t help crack addicts by giving them more crack,” Herndon said. “We’re continuing this process and this cycle of federal debt financing, and at some point somebody’s got to say no.”
Rep. Steve Miller, R-Fairfield, said the funding can either be used to Idaho’s advantage or it will be spent somewhere else.
“We’re not going to solve federal spending in this room,” Miller said. “... What we’re talking about here is what can we do to help Idahoans.”
Community Grant background
Although the child care grants and the community grants are separate programs, they came from the same bucket of funding, Horman said.
When the Legislature authorized the Department of Health and Welfare to distribute the federal pandemic relief funds for the Community Grant program, the law stipulated that the funds must go to programs that serve school-aged children aged 5 to 13. This grant program was meant for after-school programs and was given to 80 organizations in two rounds of grant distributions in 2021 and 2022.
Questions about the funds going to serve pre-K programs and other preschool activities arose at the health agency’s budget hearing in January. On Feb. 27, JFAC voted to audit the program because of these concerns.
In early March, the Idaho attorney general’s office said it had begun to serve civil investigative demands to those who applied for the grant because of similar concerns, the Idaho Press previously reported. More than 30 of those organizations filed an injunction against Attorney General Raúl Labrador, arguing he overstepped his authority.
Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.