The Clarkston City Council met a newly hired police officer and building inspector at Monday night’s meeting, and accepted the resignation of a city official.
Nestor Sanchez Pena, of Clarkston, is now on duty at the Clarkston Police Department after graduating from the police academy in Burien, Wash., earlier this month.
Richard Gittins has moved from sanitation to the building inspector role, which became open when Brian Grimm accepted a job at the Asotin County Public Utility District.
Councilor John Murray announced he’s resigning as of May 1. Murray has served on the council since 2016 and was previously on the Clarkston Planning Commission.
“I’m turning into a snowbird, and I won’t be able to give it the time that I should,” Murray said after the meeting. “I really enjoyed my time on the council. It was a real honor to represent people in the city of Clarkston and try to do the best for them.”
Councilor Robin Albers said Murray’s expertise and guidance will be missed. She encouraged younger people in the audience who are over the age of 18 and live within city limits to apply for the open position.
“We could use a younger perspective,” Albers said.
“And you get $250 a month,” Murray added.
Mayor Monika Lawrence said the first cruise boat of the season arrived in Clarkston on Sunday and a full schedule of tours runs through November. “Lots of cruise boats are coming to see us this year,” she said.
Barney Waldrop, of Clarkston, asked the city to repair the large potholes near the post office and to make the alley behind the building a one-way street. He is a former Pullman city councilor who resides in the Heights.
Sewer rates for 2023 were approved by the council with a 6-0 vote. The PUD is now operating and maintaining the wastewater plant, said Kevin Poole, public works director. Next year, the PUD will set the rates, which will go before the council for approval.