Clarkston couple creates foundation for women with gynecological cancers

Another foundation has been launched in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, but this one has a new mission aimed at assisting women and their families who are facing gynecological cancers.
Jennifer and Joel Shubert, of Clarkston, spearheaded the effort after Jennifer had a health scare, and the couple discovered limited information was available for female cancers, such as ovarian, uterine, cervical, vaginal and vulvar.
The couple took action, created a board, established a nonprofit, planned fundraisers and are working on an awareness campaign for cancers that are not often talked about.
“We learned how difficult and lonely it is to get answers,” Jennifer said. “There was not a lot of support out there, and it’s really fear-instilling for a lot of people.”
Joel said it’s tough to get people to talk about medical conditions that affect a person’s “privates.” He’s hoping the foundation will get the conversations rolling and provide support for people who are dealing with a scary diagnosis.
So far, the foundation has been able to help with transportation to Spokane and Seattle for treatments, a bucket-list helicopter ride in Hawaii, and care packages that include gift cards, cozy blankets, socks and other helpful items.
“Our eyes have really been opened by how many women and families in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are impacted by gynecological cancers,” Jennifer said.
In her case, the cancer was caught early, and she had a full hysterectomy which didn’t require chemo or other followup treatments. “I was incredibly lucky,” she said. “But it was enough for us to want answers, and we couldn’t find them.”
Unfortunately, there’s a stigma around gynecological cancers that prevent many women and their partners from seeking support, the Shuberts said. Symptoms, such as painful sex, bloating, or irregular menstrual cycles may be embarrassing to discuss, but it could save your life.
“If something’s not right, you’ve got to tell your doctor,” Joel said. “You know your body best.”
Although annual pap smears are no longer required, pelvic examinations should be done each year, he said. It’s much better to discover a problem in its early stages.
Jennifer, 42, is a realtor with the Rudolph Group of KW Lewiston, and Joel, 43, drives a school bus for Clarkston School District. They have three kids, Dreysan, 19, Cannon, 13, and Anna, 10.
They launched the foundation on March 1, and have already planned fundraising events, including a color run and gala. They named the foundation Lili after a friend who is facing cancer, and also because it stands for “Living Incredible Lives in Spite of Gynecological Cancers.”
“Our mission is serving women and families of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley with gynecological cancers,” Jennifer said.
Their goal is to serve a minimum of 50 women, and they’ve received “great support” from the Snake River Community Clinic and employees at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center’s cancer clinic and Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
The board of directors includes her two brothers, Danny Rudolph, Dr. John Rudolph, and community members Cassie Frary, Dr. Liliana Saunero-Nava, Joni Bowen and Shay Wood.
“We want to extend a huge thank you to those who have already helped by donating and referring clients our way,” Jennifer said. “We look forward to expanding our reach and being able to continue to serve our community.”