Clarkston couple creates foundation for women with gynecological cancers

,

Another foundation has been launched in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, but this one has a new mission aimed at assisting women and their families who are facing gynecological cancers.

Jennifer and Joel Shubert, of Clarkston, spearheaded the effort after Jennifer had a health scare, and the couple discovered limited information was available for female cancers, such as ovarian, uterine, cervical, vaginal and vulvar.

Tags

Recommended for you