A 37-year-old man was charged with felony rape in an incident when the victim was overcome by force or violence.

Joshua Corder, of Clarkston, was arrested Wednesday after an incident that allegedly took place Feb. 20. Lewiston police responded to the 1300 block of 10th Avenue when the victim told police she was sexually assaulted by Corder. He allegedly entered her home intoxicated, without his pants, and repeatedly struck and scratched her. He then allegedly grabbed her by her neck, pushed her down and raped her, according to the probable cause affidavit.