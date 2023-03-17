A 37-year-old man was charged with felony rape in an incident when the victim was overcome by force or violence.
Joshua Corder, of Clarkston, was arrested Wednesday after an incident that allegedly took place Feb. 20. Lewiston police responded to the 1300 block of 10th Avenue when the victim told police she was sexually assaulted by Corder. He allegedly entered her home intoxicated, without his pants, and repeatedly struck and scratched her. He then allegedly grabbed her by her neck, pushed her down and raped her, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victim told officers she allegedly told Corder to stop and tried to push him off her. She showed police officers text messages allegedly to and from Corder confronting him about the incident. He allegedly texted that he drank until he blacked out and lost control, according to the affidavit.
Corder met with police officers March 9 and didn’t want to speak without an attorney and was told he might get a court summons before the interview was ended. The officer requested a warrant for his arrest because he was an out-of-state resident, according to the affidavit.
Corder faces a sentence between one year and life in prison and/or $50,000. According to court documents, he has a criminal history out of Nevada, Washington and Idaho, including a conviction for domestic violence.
He appeared before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert on Thursday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse and was appointed Rick Cuddihy as public defender. His next court date is March 27.