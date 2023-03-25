Even if the research published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine had found coffee was harmful to your health, would that change your coffee drinking habits?
Speaking as a woman who is dangerous to cross until she has had her first shot of java in the morning, I can truthfully answer: Not one whit.
I don’t know why people are still debating this. The verdict has been in for years — why do doctors and other researchers waste their time trying to decide if coffee is good for you or not? Believe me, even if they proved coffee made hair sprout out of your ears and turned your teeth purple, we would still keep drinking it. Starting the day without an infusion of caffeine is even more of a risk than ear hair and purple teeth.
Apparently some people worry coffee may affect their hearts. I can sympathize with that. I know I almost had a heart attack when I read the headline in Thursday’s Lewiston Tribune that said: “Pros and cons of coffee.”
Everybody knows there are no cons. Although it’s possible that a person jazzed up on caffeine might do something stupid, like hold up a 7-Eleven or something crazy like that might end up being a con. Everybody knows if you drink too much coffee you should moderate it with a donut.
But, generally, coffee drinkers are decent, law-abiding citizens whose temperaments and personalities are vastly improved by coffee. You just don’t get between them and the nearest hot pot.
I was happy to read, at least, that the research shows that drinking coffee is not harmful to heart health. In fact, it found that people tend to walk more and sleep less when they drink coffee. Walking is a good thing and probably aids heart health.
Sleeping less can be a problem, of course, but as most middle-age people discover, those days of blissful, full-night’s sleep are gone, anyway. Might as well get up early and brew another pot of coffee.
The article concludes: “The study is consistent with others that have found coffee is safe and it offers a rare controlled evaluation of caffeine’s effect.” Heart patients who got the results of the research were, “delighted to get the good news that it’s OK to try coffee and drink coffee.”
So now that’s settled. Let’s move on to real health risks, like worrying too much.