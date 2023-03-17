The first iteration of the company involved in the proposed biodiesel plant in Pullman is being sued in Florida.

The Port of Whitman County is going forward with its proposed Agricultural Advancement Campus. The agency recently submitted a rezone application for the location partly within Pullman city limits on the west side of town. If the application is approved, the port would allow its partner AgTech OS to build a biodiesel plant on the campus, as being the anchor tenant.