COEUR D’ALENE — Construction on U.S. Highway 95 north of the Spokane River Bridge is expected to begin Wednesday. The work to widen the highway will last four months and traffic will have only one lane in each direction to get through the work zone, the Idaho Transportation Department announced Monday.
Drivers are advised to plan extra time to travel U.S. Highway 95 or to head to downtown Coeur d’Alene. The highway includes one lane in each direction in the area, with a sharp corner near the intersection of Lincoln Way and Walnut Avenue.
The construction work will remove the concrete median in the center of that intersection so that additional through- and turn-lanes can be built.
Project manager Edward Cabale said all of the major intersections in this short section will remain the same except near Lincoln Way and Walnut Avenue.
During construction, drivers will not be able to access the highway from Lincoln Way or Walnut Avenue. After construction a thin concrete curb will separate northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 95 at the curve and change how drivers will access the two side streets:
Northbound drivers on the highway will be able to access both streets.
Southbound drivers on the highway will no longer have access to either street.
Drivers on Walnut Avenue will only be able to turn right on to the highway and will not be able to access Lincoln Way.
Drivers on Lincoln Way will not be able to turn on to the highway and will only be able to turn right at Walnut Avenue.
This design was developed with the city of Coeur d’Alene and public feedback from open houses in 2018 to reduce confusion at the intersection.
“The current layout of the intersection allows highway traffic to flow freely but all other movements function like a three-way stop,” Cabale said. “Simplifying this intersection will make it safer and easier to navigate.”
The existing center turn lane will be extended through Linden Avenue to help with the changes at the intersection as well as access to businesses.
Traffic impacts for this project and others are available 24/7 at 511.idaho.gov.