COEUR D’ALENE — Construction on U.S. Highway 95 north of the Spokane River Bridge is expected to begin Wednesday. The work to widen the highway will last four months and traffic will have only one lane in each direction to get through the work zone, the Idaho Transportation Department announced Monday.

Drivers are advised to plan extra time to travel U.S. Highway 95 or to head to downtown Coeur d’Alene. The highway includes one lane in each direction in the area, with a sharp corner near the intersection of Lincoln Way and Walnut Avenue.