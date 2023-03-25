Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As Congress looks to develop national agricultural policy for the next several years through the 2023 Farm Bill, the National Association of Counties (NACo) is advocating for improved local involvement in public lands decisions. Representing the Gem State, Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt testified this month before a Congressional committee.
Brandt serves as the Idaho representative to NACo’s Western Interstate Region Board of Directors, as well as its Public Lands Steering Committee. At the March 8 hearing, Brandt discussed the county role in public lands management and shared a series of recommendations for how the 2023 Farm Bill can strengthen the partnership between counties and federal partners in the successful management of public lands.
“I care deeply about my community, and I want to see it thrive through the promotion of a revitalized timber industry, greater recreation opportunities on public lands, healthy forests, and clean sources of water for our residents and visitors,” testified Brandt before the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture Subcommittee on Forestry. “Unfortunately, Idaho County and counties like it across America face numerous challenges stemming from our public lands that have negatively impacted the health of our environment and the livelihoods of our residents.”
In his testimony, Brandt emphasized the many challenges — and opportunities — that public lands counties face, including chronic revenue shortfalls, the growing threat of catastrophic wildfires, and how supporting stronger county participation in public lands management can lead to healthier ecosystems and more resilient communities.
Brandt spoke to counties playing an integral part in public lands management, participating with federal partners under NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) in contributing its expertise and insight, and engaging in joint management projects authorized through the Farm Bill, such as the Good Neighbor Authority and Shared Stewardship Contracting.
“However, counties lack the authority to collect receipts from the sale of forest products from these projects and invest them in additional conservation or restoration initiatives, as our state counterparts can do,” he testified. “This hampers our ability to plan and execute local visions of public lands management that serve the needs of our residents.”
— David Rauzi, Editor, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
CMC to seek $40 million in May
Voters will be asked again in May to fund a new Cascade Medical Center with a bond of up to $40 million, more than twice the cost of the $19 million bond that failed to pass last year.
Plans for a new 32,000-square-foot hospital remain the same but the price of construction has increased because of inflation and rising building and materials costs.
“The same issues that led to CMC planning for a new hospital have not gone away. In fact, they have grown,” said CMC CEO Tom Reinhardt. “There is never a good time to raise taxes, and the cost to build seldom goes down. As it is, it will take a few years to complete this project and by then the need for more space, and a more modern hospital will be even more critical.”
The CMC announced plans to expand the hospital through a general obligation bond in November 2021. A 2022 vote failed to meet the 66.7% supermajority threshold to pass, with 56.5% of voters in favor of the measure.
If voters approve the bond in the May 16 vote, the new hospital could be open as soon as 2026 on 8 acres of land about a half-mile north of Cascade on the west side of Idaho 55.
If passed, the bond would cost taxpayers about $93 per $100,000 in taxable property value per year for 30 years.
“The construction project is estimated at $37 million,” Reinhardt said. “We have added $8 million in contingency and inflation factors on top of that amount, for a total project cost of $45 million.”
Hospital surplus funds of about $2 million would be spent on the project as well as loans and grants. If successful, construction is expected to use only $30 million in bond funding.
The taxing district which owns the hospital extends from Smiths Ferry on the south to south of Donnelly on the north and from Tamarack and West Mountain to Yellow Pine.
Property taxes provide about $900,000 per year in operating revenue to the hospital.
A 2020 study by the consulting firm Wipfli found the current facility on Lake Cascade Parkway should be more than twice its size to support current demands.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday