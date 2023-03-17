AHSAHKA — Water managers from the Army Corps of Engineers will briefly increase flows leaving Dworshak Dam late this month.

According to a news release from the agency, flows will rise from about 1,700 cubic feet per second to a range of 4,000 to 6,000 cfs starting March 27 and stay elevated for about two days. The operation is expected to raise the elevation of the Clearwater River about 1.5 feet.