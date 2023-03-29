Crystal Gay, center, revisits the remains of her home with her children Isabelle Otto, left, and Caleb Gay and her dog Luna on Tuesday near Orofino. Luna woke Crystal up in the early hours Monday morning to a burning house filled with smoke, effectively saving her life. Unfortunately, the family lost two dogs and three cats in the fire.
Crystal Gay, left, embraces her daughter Isabelle Otto as she grieves the loss of their home and several pets Tuesday near the remains of their home in Orofino. Gay and Otto’s home recently burned down from an electrical fire.
Crystal Gay, right, and her daughter Isabelle Otto look over the remains of their home in Orofino on Tuesday after it was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning.
Crystal Gay’s Orofino home Tuesday after it was destroyed in an electrical fire early Monday morning.
Crystal Gay looks over the remains of her Orofino home Tuesday after it was destroyed in an electrical fire early Monday morning.
An image captured with a drone Tuesday shows the full scale of destruction of Crystal Gay’s Orofino home after an electrical fire occurred around 4 a.m. Monday morning.
Looking back, Crystal Gay of Orofino said there might have been early warning signs she and her family were in imminent danger.
Earlier Sunday Gay and her 12-year-old daughter had returned to their manufactured home outside Orofino from a visit to Lewiston.
“My daughter was playing video games and she said she thought she smelled something funny,” Gay said during a phone interview Tuesday. “I looked around and had gone onto the (enclosed) back porch. I smelled it there too but I couldn’t for the life of me figure out where it was coming from. I did unplug a few things but I didn’t see anything.
“Now I feel bad that I didn’t go and investigate that more,” Gay said. “I feel like we had some warning but we didn’t know what that warning was.”
Shortly before 4 a.m. Monday Gay was awakened by her dog jumping on top of her, barking and biting her on the arm.
“It was so early in the morning I’m dazed,” she said. “I don’t know what’s going on.
“I sat up and I see flames coming through the bathroom window. I opened the bedroom door and the smoke alarms started going off.”
Gay had two pet dogs on the enclosed back porch and she could hear them barking.
“I ran to that direction but they were in kennels, so they were trapped,” Gay said.
“Then I screamed at the kids to get out. My daughter remembers seeing smoke in the ceiling and she tried to save one of the cats but it was clawing and wouldn’t come.
“I got them all outside and I tried to go back in to get the cats but my son wouldn’t let me go back in.”
Gay lost two of her dogs, a 7-year-old pit bull/labrador mix and a 12-year-old shepherd mix. She also lost three cats to the fire.
“Yeah, that was quite a thing,” she said. “We’ve had them for a really long time. It’s like losing a family member.”
Gay and her daughter escaped with only the clothes on their backs. Her son managed to grab his coat with his cell phone in the pocket and dialed 911 for help.
The neighbors came to their assistance by loaning them some coats and shoes. Gay said she can’t remember how long it was before the fire department arrived but by that time the house was completely engulfed and destroyed by the fire.
“It was a manufactured home and even if they had gotten there in 10 minutes that house was pretty much gone in 20 minutes,” she said.
Jason Blubaum, deputy Idaho fire marshal from Coeur d’Alene, arrived on the scene later Monday. He said in an interview Tuesday with the Lewiston Tribune that the fire appears to have started by an electrical malfunction in an extension cord.
Gay said the response from the American Red Cross and others in the Orofino community has been “completely wonderful.”
Gay has been dealing with all the insurance and other details that follow a loss. She’s been having trouble sleeping at nights but said she is grateful she and her children are safe.
“I’m glad that we all got out — I just feel silly for being sad for all the little things that I don’t have. I know things could have been so much worse but I’m 42 years old and everything I ever had — from high school, the kids’ baby things and pictures, quilts my grandma made, things Dad made. There’s no recovery of that.
“So I’m a memory person and I like to hold on to those.”
Gay and her children are staying with her ex-husband who lives in Lewiston but she is looking for another place to stay. She works for The Real Estaters in Orofino and has a Facebook page. She also can be reached by phone at: 208-227-6516.