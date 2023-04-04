Former Daily News editor picked for Hall of Fame

Mark Trahant

Mark Trahant, the former editor and publisher of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, is one of six people who have been selected for enshrinement in the National Native American Hall of Fame, according to a recent news release from the organization.

Trahant is one of two members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes who was selected for the honor. Trahant served as editor and publisher of the Daily News from 1996-98.