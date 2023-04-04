Former Simpson chief of staff takes post with Trout Unlimited

The recently retired chief of staff for Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson has taken a senior position at Trout Unlimited.
Lindsay Slater, who helped craft Simpson’s Snake River dam breaching proposal, will serve as vice president of government affairs for the conservation organization.
Originally from Wallowa, Ore., Slater was Simpson’s chief of staff for 23 years and helped the conservative Republican representing Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District pass a number of high-level conservation bills.
“Lindsay has done a tremendous job for our state. Over the years, he has worked tirelessly on the Boulder-White Clouds, the Wildfire Funding Fix, the Great American Outdoors Act, and most recently the Columbia Basin Initiative,” said Simpson in a February news release announcing Slater’s retirement that became effective at the end of March. “Kathy and I appreciate all Lindsay has done for us over the years and we are very happy for Lindsay, Gail, and their family for his next opportunity.”
He previously worked for Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., and helped to pass the Steens Mountains Wilderness Act.
“Lindsay is as solid as they come. He brings a unique combination of experience and vision to Trout Unlimited,” said Chris Wood, Trout Unlimited president and CEO. “He has demonstrated over the years a distinct flair for bipartisanship that fits well with TU’s approach to collaborative stewardship.”
The conservation group has worked closely with Simpson and to push his Columbia Basin Initiative that has Snake River dam breaching as its centerpiece. The $33.5 billion proposal would invest heavily in communities and industries affected by dam breaching.
Nikki Wallace, who has worked in a variety of jobs for Simpson during his entire Congressional career, is now his chief of staff.