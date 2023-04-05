Garfield County residents are being encouraged to support local endowments to “invest in a brighter future” for this rural county in southeastern Washington.
According to a news release, local leaders have joined with Blue Mountain Community Foundation and Innovia Foundation to launch the Garfield County Forever Endowment Campaign. Gifts to the campaign support local endowments benefiting Garfield County.
“In our region, everyone’s gift matters whether it is during their lifetime or part of their end-of-life planning,” said Bob Cox, chairperson of the Raise the Blues campaign. “While few of us consider ourselves wealthy, most of us have enough to share with our communities. This campaign is an invitation to all who care deeply about Garfield County to invest in our future.”
The Garfield County Forever Endowment campaign is driven by two goals that will catalyze opportunities for local students and the wider community, according to the news release.
The first goal is to establish the Garfield County Forever Fund, an unrestricted community endowment that will exist in perpetuity to create a “vibrant and sustainable future” for our community in Garfield County.
The second goal is to raise funds for the LaunchNW Promise Scholarship, an endowed scholarship at Innovia Foundation that will ensure students with financial need, in Garfield County and beyond, have the financial aid needed to pursue the education of their choice and meet their full potential, Cox said, With ripple effects that benefit the entire community, the scholarship is intended to support the students and families who need it most.
“There is a great group of people working together on this effort because they all agree it really matters,” said Cox. “I’ve spent my life here and have seen first-hand the impact of generosity. Both the LaunchNW Promise Scholarship and the Garfield County Forever Fund will be long-term resources, and an easy way for all of us to invest in a thriving future for Garfield County.”
The Garfield County Forever Endowment Campaign committee includes Adam Hodges, Anne Walsh, Ashley Dixon, Bart & Anne Gingerich, Dan Wendt, Fred Knebel, Jack Peasley, Larry Ledgerwood, Martha Lanman, Matt Newberg, Mat Slaybaugh, Melody Darby, Rachel Gwinn, Rachel Anderson, Bob & Resa Cox, Sarah Meyers and Tanner Cranor.
Anyone who is interested in participating in this campaign can attend an informational meeting April 26 at Pomeroy High School. More information on the meeting will be provided in the coming weeks.