Gem State lawmakers tackle health issues

Rakesh Mohan

BOISE — Lawmakers on Thursday approved three new studies by the Office of Performance Evaluations to look into the state’s Medicaid hospital payments, why the Idaho Health Data Exchange went bankrupt and the effectiveness of the state’s death investigations.

The Joint Legislative Oversight Committee heard six proposals at its second meeting of the session, but OPE Director Rakesh Mohan said the office only had capacity to do three studies. The office, which is overseen by the committee, conducts independent evaluations of state agencies and programs.