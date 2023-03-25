Thomas Eier looks through the Lewiston Tribune from Friday, April 21, 1972, where the front page story was “Astronauts Land; Problem Delays Descent” in a 1972 time capsule, as current Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Patty Meacham goes through other items in a time capsule from 1924 at the Elks Lodge Friday in Lewiston. Items included in the 1972 capsule was corner stone of old building at 803 Main that was destroyed by fire, Lewiston Tribune, Lewiston 896 bulletin, April National Elks Magazine, Tabloid and other program of dedication ceremonies, a picture of the 1971-72 officers, various pictures of building construction, list of living past exalted rulers, pen used to sign contract for the new building, 1972 silver dollar, list of building committee, list of architects and contractors. Included in the 1924 capsule was Lewiston Tribune from Nov. 25, 1924, Lewiston Elk from 1924, Elk’s Magazine, six views of the building in its present stage, pictures of the lodge cook and assistant, list of officers, a list of past exalted rulers, a list of architect and contractors, honor roll of members that served in the world war, 1924 dime. Meacham read from one item in the time capsule that dues were $14.00, current dues at the lodge are currently $134.50.
August Frank/Tribune
The pen used to sign the contract for the Elks Lodge building and a copy of the Lewiston Tribune were among those included in a time capsule at the Elks Lodge Friday in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Patty Meacham holds up items as she goes through a time capsule from 1924 and another from 1972 at the Elks Lodge Friday in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Items from a 1972 time capsule and a 1924 time capsule sit laid out on a table at the Elks Lodge Friday in Lewiston.