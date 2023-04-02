Budget bills sailing through the Washington Legislature contain funding for studies aimed at making Snake River dam breaching a viable future option.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee asked for the money that includes up to $5 million for the state Department of Commerce to analyze how hydropower produced at the dams might be replaced. The Washington Department of Transportation could receive $5 million to determine how wheat that now moves down the Snake River via barge could reach downriver ports via other means such as road and rail. Another bill, not asked for by the governor, would give the Department of Ecology $500,000 to analyze how to continue irrigation water withdrawn from the Snake River above Ice Harbor dam after breaching.
As of Friday, Senate Bill 5187, which passed the chamber, slimmed the power production funding down to $1 million per year over the next biennium. But that could change. The House version of the bill would fund the Commerce Department at the full $5 million. If it passes legislators would have to reconcile the difference. The other budget pieces are still moving through the legislative process in both chambers.
Last year, the governor, along with U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, R-Wash., released a report that indicated breaching the dams is the surest way to recover threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead in the Snake River. But they stopped short of full endorsement of the action, saying it won’t be feasible and they won’t support it until services the dams provide are replaced. That report then called for work to replace the hydropower, transportation of grain and irrigation to start. Inslee said he would, among other things, seek funding to study transportation alternatives.
“He is very much following through on those next steps they outlined in their recommendations,” said Tanya Riordan of the Save Our Wild Salmon Coalition at Spokane. “He went a little further by putting out the energy study budget proviso.”
Inslee spokesperson Mike Faulk said if the funding is approved, the work will take a broad approach that goes well beyond the dams and is designed to “provide needed data and information for policymakers as the discussion continues.”
For example, the power piece would look at what the state and nation need to do to generate and transmit new energy that would replace power from the dams while also meeting the state’s Clean Energy Transformation Act and Climate Commitment Act. The Clean Energy Act calls for the state to have an energy system free of greenhouse gas-emitting sources by 2045. The Climate Act requires large industries to reduce their carbon outputs.
“The study goes well beyond (the lower Snake River dams) to what we need as a region to achieve 100% clean energy, particularly with growing electricity demand,” Faulk said in an email.
Eastern Washington Republicans hope to derail the studies, but they are outnumbered in both chambers.
“It makes me terribly nervous when we put money into the budget to do these types of things,” said state Rep. Mary Dye of Pomeroy. “It always ends up with a one-sided result.”
Republicans attempted to amend the budget bills. Sen. Mark Schoesler wanted the money to go to the Snake River Salmon Recovery Board, an entity that funds habitat projects.
“We all want to solve the problem. They want to spend their money on yet another study making some nerd a lot of money,” said Schoesler, R-Ritzville. “Our salmon recovery funding boards are well liked and cost-effective and that was shot down.”
Dye and Rep. Joe Schmick, of Colfax, said House Republicans, led by Rep. Chris Corry of the 14th District near Yakima, also tried to divert the money into habitat projects.
“You can see we fight but it doesn’t help us when we don’t have the votes to overcome the majority party,” Dye said.