Budget bills sailing through the Washington Legislature contain funding for studies aimed at making Snake River dam breaching a viable future option.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee asked for the money that includes up to $5 million for the state Department of Commerce to analyze how hydropower produced at the dams might be replaced. The Washington Department of Transportation could receive $5 million to determine how wheat that now moves down the Snake River via barge could reach downriver ports via other means such as road and rail. Another bill, not asked for by the governor, would give the Department of Ecology $500,000 to analyze how to continue irrigation water withdrawn from the Snake River above Ice Harbor dam after breaching.