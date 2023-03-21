A 39-year-old Grangeville man was arrested Saturday following a high-speed chase and a shooting by an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Justin Brannan is being held in the Idaho County Jail in Grangeville after he was arrested for felony eluding; felony malicious injury to property for striking three patrol vehicles and a residence on Meadow Creek Road; felony aggravated battery on a law enforcement officers; misdemeanor resisting and obstructing; and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.