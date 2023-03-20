A 39-year-old Grangeville man was arrested Saturday following a high-speed chase and a shooting by an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Justin Brannan is being held in the Idaho County Jail in Grangeville after he was arrested for felony eluding; felony malicious injury to property for striking three patrol vehicles and a residence on Meadow Creek Road; felony aggravated battery on a law enforcement officers; misdemeanor resisting and obstructing; and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to a news release distributed Monday by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, an Idaho County deputy attempted to stop a gray pickup going 76 mph in a posted 55 mph zone on Idaho Highway 162 near milepost 11. As the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, it continued at the same high rate of speed and was observed to be driving in the wrong lane.
The deputy activated his overhead lights and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle slowed down but did not stop until just before the stop sign at the intersection of Old Highway 7 and Highway 162, according to the news release.
As the deputy attempted to contact the driver, the suspect vehicle took off and continued north on Meadow Creek Road. The suspect vehicle stopped, turned around, causing the deputy to turn around. The circle continued several times, with the deputy getting out of and back into his vehicle, attempting to get the driver to stop. The suspect’s pickup rammed the deputy’s patrol vehicle several times, pushing it off the roadway and rendering it inoperable. At this time, three other deputies in three separate patrol vehicles had arrived.
The second deputy was parking his patrol vehicle in front of the suspect vehicle, attempting to block it, when the suspect vehicle took off driving and rammed the second patrol vehicle. The second deputy was able to pull out into a field, turn around and continue after the suspect vehicle. By this time, the third and fourth deputies were behind and pursuing the suspect vehicle, according to the news release.
At a residence on Meadow Creek Road, the suspect vehicle rammed into a flatbed pickup, backed up, and rammed into it a second time. The suspect vehicle then rammed into the corner of the house near the garage, backed up and rammed it a second time. The second deputy arrived and parked his patrol vehicle and went to the house to check on the residents of the home. The third and fourth deputies had stopped and attempted to get the driver to stop and exit his vehicle when the driver accelerated and rammed the fourth deputy’s patrol vehicle, spinning it 180 degrees. At this time, a deputy fired a single shot at the vehicle.
The suspect continued driving, again ramming the second deputy’s parked patrol vehicle head-on, which rendered the suspect’s vehicle disabled.
Several other deputies arrived on scene, including assistance from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was taken into custody.
Sheriff Doug Ulmer said the Idaho State Police is investigating the incident and no further comment will be made at this time.