Scandinavian Breakfast scheduled for this morning at Clarkston
Scandinavian Breakfast scheduled for this morning at Clarkston
The annual Scandinavian Breakfast is set for 8-11 THIS MORNING at the Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston. The menu includes pancakes (pannkakor) and Oslo egg and sausage casserole, as well as a variety of traditional Scandinavian treats: lefse, Swedish tea ring, Danish puff (kringle), krumkake, kransekake, rice pudding (risengrynsgrot) and rosettes. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger. Proceeds from the breakfast will go to support a variety of charitable and nonprofit organizations in north central Idaho and eastern Washington.
Home & Garden Show & Sale continues this weekend
The Cat-FM Home & Garden Show & Sale, which got underway Friday, will continue from 10 A.M. TO 7 P.M. TODAY and 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. SUNDAY at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. There will be a variety of vendors, food for purchase, a chance to win two tickets to see Larry the Cable Guy and the first 100 people each day will receive a goody bag. Admission is $3 at the door, or free with a discount coupon and two cans of food.
Regional Spelling Bee planned this afternoon at LCSC
Area youngsters will test their spelling abilities during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee, which starts at 1:30 P.M. TODAY at Williams Conference Center at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
