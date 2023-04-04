Huerta asks, ‘Who’s going to defend our democracy?’

Dolores Huerta

PULLMAN — Civil rights icon Dolores Huerta delivered a keynote address on “Amplifying the Voices of Farmworkers” at the CUB auditorium at Washington State University on Monday, urging students to take action and stand up against systemic oppression.

Huerta, now 92 years old, is an American Labor leader and civil rights activist who has long advocated for farmworkers, women, the LGBTQ community and Mexican-American immigrants. She is also co-founder of the United Farm Workers union, alongside César Chávez.

