POMEROY -- Closure of the Elmer C. Huntly Bridge across the Snake River on Washington State Route 127 near Lower Granite Dam is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The closure is part of a $4.9 million project to repair and resurface the 54-year-old bridge that is showing signs of deterioration because of normal wear and tear, according to a news release from the transportation department. The work began in February and is expected to continue through July. The project will repair and resurface the existing bridge deck to maintain the structural integrity, continue safe operation of the highway and extend the life of the bridge.
As contractor crews work to make repairs to the bridge deck, drivers will experience minor delays due to single-lane closures with a temporary signal to alternate traffic through the work zone. This work will typically take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with some work planned on Saturdays. Vehicles over 8-feet-wide will be restricted from traveling over the bridge and will need to find an alternate route.
The contractor will need to close the bridge to traffic four times this summer between 12 to 14 hours to place concrete and allow curing time. The first full closure is planned from 11 a.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday. Because of unseasonably cooler temperatures, the contractor needs to pour concrete during daylight hours when temperatures are warmer to allow for proper curing.
Anyone seeking more information may contact the Washington State Department of Transportation at wsdot.wa.gov/.