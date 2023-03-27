POMEROY -- Closure of the Elmer C. Huntly Bridge across the Snake River on Washington State Route 127 near Lower Granite Dam is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The closure is part of a $4.9 million project to repair and resurface the 54-year-old bridge that is showing signs of deterioration because of normal wear and tear, according to a news release from the transportation department. The work began in February and is expected to continue through July. The project will repair and resurface the existing bridge deck to maintain the structural integrity, continue safe operation of the highway and extend the life of the bridge.