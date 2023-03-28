Idaho agency: Direct care workers need better wages

Sarah McClure

Idaho’s direct care workforce isn’t being paid enough to sustain the needs of people with disabilities and seniors, according to a February report by the Legislature’s Office of Performance Evaluations.

Direct care encompasses a range of workers assisting people with disabilities and those 65 or older. They include caregivers, community support workers, developmental therapists, home health or home care aides, and certified nursing assistants.