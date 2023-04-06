GRANGEVILLE — Waving signs and banners reading: “Stop Political Arrests; Stop Democrates Witch Hunts,” “Jesus is my Savior; Trump is my President,” and “God, Guns and Country–Trump 2024,” about 60 people gathered outside the Idaho County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon to protest Donald Trump’s indictment and arrest by the Manhattan district attorney.

“For several decades now, the Democrats have been supporting abortion of our unborn children,” said Vincent Rundhaug, chairperson of the Idaho County Republican Central Committee, as he addressed the crowd.