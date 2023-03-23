BOISE — The budget-writing Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee passed a revised Medicaid budget Wednesday morning with about a $152 million reduction from the $4.7 billion budget that failed on the House floor Monday.
The reduction is meant to represent the 13,000 people who have been removed from Medicaid due to ineligibility after the end of the federal public emergency order, during which no one could be removed even if they weren’t eligible anymore. This process is ongoing, Democratic Boise Rep. Colin Nash said, and as many as 75,000 may be dropped.
Nash made the successful motion, which passed on a 17-3 vote; it included $857 million in general funds and $4.5 billion in all funds, which includes federal and dedicated sources. Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle, made another motion that would have totaled around $621 million in total general funds — $236 million less than Nash’s. Tanner was especially opposed to Nash including funds for increased administrative support, funding up to 25 employees to work on managing costs.
“Until we can get these numbers under control, I don’t think we should be adding stuff there,” Tanner said.
Tanner’s motion died in a 14-6 vote.
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, who works in insurance, emphasized that the removal of ineligible participants won’t reduce costs until later because their claims are still being processed.
“Even if we took every person off Medicaid, we would still have claims for the next 12 months,” Furniss said.
The bill will need to pass through both chambers. The target end-date for the current legislative session is Friday; all budget bills will need to be passed for the Legislature to adjourn.
