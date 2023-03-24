BOISE — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has filed a petition against the attorney general’s office to end a civil demand from the state’s top law office.

A grant program using federal funds is at the center of the dispute — which has also sparked an audit from the legislative budget writers and another legal dispute between the attorney general’s office and more than 30 nonprofit organizations and school districts. Court filings seem to show previous Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office had determined the grants were distributed lawfully, while Raúl Labrador, the current state’s chief legal officer, disagrees.