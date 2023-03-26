GRANGEVILLE — The increase in school choice options over the past few decades has opened new avenues of education for Idaho parents and their children.
But there is no question that splintering public school attendance in small, rural communities such as the Mountain View School District headquartered in Grangeville has had a bruising effect.
There is no state requirement for home-schoolers or private schools to report their enrollment figures, but it appears that only about two-thirds of eligible school-age children in Idaho County attend public school.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of children ages 5 through 18 in Idaho County as of July 2021 was 2,540.
In December 2022, the Idaho Department of Education tallied total public school enrollment in Idaho County at 1,710. That breaks down to 441 students enrolled in the Cottonwood School District, 143 in the Salmon River District and 1,126 in the Grangeville-based Mountain View School District.
For the Cottonwood and Salmon River districts, the enrollment is almost equal to what it was last spring — up only slightly.
At Mountain View, enrollment dipped by 64 students, or 5.4%. Overall, state numbers verify that 67% of the children in Idaho County between ages 5 and 18 are enrolled in public schools.
By comparison, 81%, or 5,433, of the children from 5 to 18 years of age in the Lewiston, Lapwai and Culdesac school districts in Nez Perce County are enrolled in public schools, according to the state education department. Statewide, about 82.6% of eligible students are enrolled in public schools.
State Superintendent of Public Education Debbie Critchfield and Steve Higgins, superintendent of the Mountain View School District, say those numbers do not necessarily mean people have lost faith in public education.
“If parents are pulling students out of their local district, my experience has been that they do so to find the right fit for their child,” Critchfield said. “Sometimes it happens when communication with the district breaks down, relationships are fractured or trust is lost. There can be as many reasons for making these decisions as there are people making them. These are very individual decisions.”
Higgins said he is not certain of the reasons for the relatively low number of students enrolled in the district.
Idaho County’s public schools also compete with at least five religion-based private schools, as well as an untold number of home-schooled children. Higgins said there is a large number of home-schooled children in the Kamiah-Kooskia area.
“In this area here there’s quite a few entities that draw from the K-8 range,” Higgins said. “They all filter back to the (public system) in high school and there’s more all the time. I think it is a change in the way people look at things. People want that choice; an opportunity for religious instruction or a Bible-based form of education.
“There’s nothing wrong with any of them,” Higgins added. “As long as we educate our kids, that’s the key thing.”
These factors, however, have made it increasingly difficult for Mountain View to persuade voters to pass override levies. This year the trustees voted against renewing the levy but Higgins said that is only kicking the can down the road.
“As it stands right now, for 2022-2023, we can operate for one year,” Higgins said. “But that’s going to eat all the reserves with very little carryover to operate the following year without having some other revenue.”
School board member Bernadette Edwards, a former teacher, normally sides with the levy proposals. This year, however, Edwards voted with the majority not to run a levy.
“I don’t agree with this levy system to begin with,” Edwards said. “I believe that the state should be funding our schools without us having the spring drama every year.
“But at the same time, what kind of community do we want? And funding education is the most valuable investment for our community. At least we get to choose a levy. Other taxes (such as cemetery, library, road, garbage) we don’t choose. We just pay it and nobody complains about that.”
Casey Smith, another board member who consistently opposes levies, did not return requests for comment on this story.
Higgins explained that part of the reason so many people in the Mountain View district oppose levies is because “you have more and more people not getting what they want out of our public education system.
“I disagree,” Higgins said. “It all comes down to educating the public. No matter how transparent you make it, it still comes down to what their beliefs are. They’re either pro-public education or they’re not. We’re not the only game in town and we need to do what we can to make ourselves competitive in the education market. And it’s difficult when we don’t all play by the same rules or have the same accountability.
“We can always do better but these kids are still getting a tremendous education opportunity and nurtured by the best people I’ve ever worked with. I don’t see anything happening here saying (Mountain View School District) is in shambles and people are just trying to jump ship.”
Sara Daugherty is a mother with two children attending Grangeville Elementary Middle School. She said she is generally supportive of the district and appreciates the work the school board is doing to manage the budget.
“I think the board is trying to come up with solutions but I think they could work harder to find solutions,” Daugherty said.
“The community seems to be pretty opposed to a levy. I just wonder what else can be done to get the funding we need rather than run a levy.”
Several other parents of public or home-schooled children were contacted for this story but declined to comment on the record.
Mountain View School District was consolidated in 1956 as part of the Idaho Legislature’s plan to reorganize school districts in the state. Until 2007 when Riggins split off to form a separate district, Mountain View included Riggins, White Bird, Grangeville, Elk City, Kooskia and Powell.
Last fall there was an effort, led by Skip Brandt, of Kooskia, and Greg Johnson, of Kamiah — both county commission chairpersons who were acting as private citizens — to split off Elk City and Kooskia from Mountain View and join it with Kamiah.
The rationale was that people living along the South Fork of the Clearwater River had more in common and were closer in distance to Kamiah than to Grangeville on the Camas Prairie.
That initial proposal failed to pass muster with the Idaho State Board of Education but the idea has not yet died. There continues to be some discussion about trying again to develop a deconsolidation plan that would create two districts relatively equal in size and structure, although no formal effort has yet occurred.
Higgins said he is neither for nor against splitting off Elk City and Kooskia but believes it’s time to take a serious look at the proposal.
Deconsolidation “is not going to be a huge money saver or maker but it would allow each community to make a decision about what they want their public schools to look like and how it would represent their community,” Higgins said.
“I just want to get past the fight, the excuses. That just wears on somebody.”
