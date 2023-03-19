Pinecrest to have meet-and-greet with principal
The new principal at Pinecrest Academy, Kathi Keefer, will be at two family meeting events this week.
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 3:42 am
The new principal at Pinecrest Academy, Kathi Keefer, will be at two family meeting events this week.
The event will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Saturday at the Normal Hill Boys and Girls Club, 910 13th St., Lewiston.
Keefer will meet with families, who can also attend to learn more about Pinecrest Academy.
The school will be Lewiston’s first charter school opening in the fall. State funds are used to pay for the school; families don’t have to pay to send their children there.
Lewiston High School Business Professionals of America qualify for national competition
All 12 of Lewiston High School’s Business Professionals of America students have won state competitions that qualify them for nationals.
The state champions include:
Rylee Wimer, Forrest Delka, Seyi Arogundade and Payton Finch for broadcast news team.
Asher Feucht for digital media production.
Ryan Click for digital marketing open exam along with management, marketing and human resources open exam.
Annika Huff for administrative concepts open exam as well as business meeting management open exam.
Students who were state runner-ups include:
Morgan Williams, Jack Kramasz, Kaeli Fischer and Annika Huff for podcast team.
Cathryn Ho and Marissa Johnson for visual design team.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.
