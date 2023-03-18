Kay Morrison

Kay Morrison, an 82-year-old woman charged with first-degree murder, will be going into the care of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare as her case remains on hold.

Although the competency evaluation for Morrison was held in December and she was found incompetent for trial by Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare hadn’t taken her to a facility for treatment. In that time, Morrison was held at the Nez Perce County Jail because the department wasn’t able to find her a placement, according to Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman.

