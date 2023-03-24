Kemak taking lead of Twin County United Way

A woman who has led the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce for more than a decade has accepted another prominent position in the community.
Kristin Kemak, president and CEO of the chamber, is joining Twin County United Way on April 26 in the same role, according to a United Way news release issued Thursday.
The United Way position was most recently held by Suzanne Johnson, who is now a solutions specialist at Partners4Housing, according to Johnson’s LinkedIn page.
The chamber’s board is meeting today to discuss the plan to replace Kemak and expects to have more information next week, said Christy Armstrong, chairperson of the board.
Board members are supportive of Kemak’s decision to take a new job, she said.
They know the chamber will be successful moving forward because Kemak is leaving the chamber in a solid position with a talented staff, Armstrong said.
“We’re going in a positive direction,” she said.
Kemak, who holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in photography from Washington State University, was chosen for the United Way post after a nationwide search that drew more than 40 applicants.
She served as the executive director of the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce for four years until it combined with the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce in 2011 to form a single organization that has 550 members.
Her biggest achievement at the chamber was maintaining its team, she said in a text.
“Having the longevity of Blake Harrington (communications and events manager) for seven years and Kristina Bickford (director of membership and business services) for 12 years has brought a stability and comfort to our members,” Kemak said.
Kemak organized the North Idaho Legislative Tour and created the Eastern Washington Legislative Tour.
During her time at the chamber, the not-for-profit group introduced Leadership LC Valley, a nine-month series of classes and activities with opportunities for participants to network and learn about issues such as education, health care and municipal government.
“Leadership LC Valley … ignited my passion for education, mental health and created a better understanding of the needs of struggling families in the community,” Kemak said in the news release.
At Twin County United Way, Kemak will oversee efforts of the not-for-profit group to improve education, health and financial stability in Nez Perce and Asotin counties.
Its programs include a five-week summer readiness program for children entering kindergarten that fall. The students learn letters, numbers, colors, sounds, math, art and social skills at classes held at elementary schools. It’s offered through a partnership with the Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin and Lapwai school districts.
Through work of the Twin County United Way, all children under the age of 5 in Nez Perce and Asotin counties are eligible to receive one free book through the mail each month from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The books begin arriving six to nine weeks after children are registered by their parents.
“The goal is to get children reading early because a child’s brain is 90 percent developed by the age of 5,” according to the news release.