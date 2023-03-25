Attorneys for Kimberly Morrison argued for her to be released to check her property for missing items after a theft took place, but 2nd District Judge Mark Monson denied the request Friday.

Morrison is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her father, Kenneth M. Morrison. She was arrested in August, along with her mother, Kay M. Morrison, 82, at their home on Harvest Road in Lewiston. The Morrisons are each held on a $1 million bond.

