Attorneys for Kimberly Morrison argued for her to be released to check her property for missing items after a theft took place, but 2nd District Judge Mark Monson denied the request Friday.
Morrison is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her father, Kenneth M. Morrison. She was arrested in August, along with her mother, Kay M. Morrison, 82, at their home on Harvest Road in Lewiston. The Morrisons are each held on a $1 million bond.
In September, Keith A. Sarbacher, 37, of Lewiston, was charged with grand theft, including of a 1940s-era Jeep that belonged to Kenneth Morrison, according to the probable cause affidavit. Sarbacher allegedly stole the vehicle and Kimberly Morrison is the victim and a witness in the case against him.
In February, Kimberly Morrison’s public defender Rick Cuddihy submitted the request for furlough. In the motion, Cuddihy states that the insurance company is requesting a list of items that were stolen from the property, which Morrison can’t provide while in custody at the Nez Perce County Jail. The motion also requests deputies to accompany Morrison to the location.
“The only way she can make this list is to go to the property and see what is missing,” the document states.
In an objection to the motion by Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith, she states that the crime Morrison is charged with and the high bond amount doesn’t justify the request. She also writes that it wouldn’t be safe for deputies to escort Morrison to the property.
“There are no circumstances which would ensure the Defendant does not flee,” the document said. “When considering the reason for her furlough request and balancing it with the risks that would be taken to allow this furlough, the risks are too high.”
Monson heard in-person arguments from deputy prosecutor Jazz Patzer and public defender Joe Schumacher on Friday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.
Schumacher explained that Morrison believes more items are missing from the property but needs to be on the site to confirm. She doesn’t have any other family members who would have knowledge of what items would be missing. By visiting the property, she would be able to resolve issues with her insurance claim and could potentially use money from the claim toward her bond, Schumacher said.
He said that because Morrison is still in custody of the jail she could return to the property under the “eye of the sheriff’s office.”
Patzer reiterated the concerns outlined in the written objection against the furlough. She also said that in the case against Sarbacher there isn’t indication of additional stolen items from the Morrison property. Schumacher said if there were additional items stolen from the property it could aid the prosecution’s case against Sarbacher.
“This is really unusual,” Monson said, a statement he repeated throughout the hearing concerning the circumstances of the furlough request.
He also questioned how deputies would be able to accompany Morrison to the property and how it would work, noting that it would require more deputies than what a typical civil standby uses to check on property.
“I’m very uncomfortable with this under the circumstances,” Monson said. “I’m not comfortable with how it’s set up right now.”
Monson said that although he is denying the motion at the moment he could reconsider if more information is provided. However, he said that there is no indication anything else is missing and the reason for the furlough is related to the insurance claim, which is more like a civil matter.
Morrison’s murder trial will be in June and Kay Morrison’s case is on hold while she receives medical treatment. According to the probable cause affidavit, an investigation allegedly showed the two played a part in drugging, suffocating and burning of the body of 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison in their home.