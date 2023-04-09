Lewis-Clark State College honored 15 faculty and staff members along with a longtime supporter at its recognition event Friday afternoon.
The event gave thanks to faculty and staff for their work during the 2022-23 academic year. Awards were announced by LCSC administrations, and the Provost organized the event with sponsorship from the LCSC foundation, according to a media release.
As well as faculty and staff, LCSC administrators honored a longtime college supporter and alumni. Liz Chavez was presented with the President’s Award for Excellence in Diversity and Cross-Cultural Understanding, according to a media release.
Chavez graduated from the college in 1970 and has taught for more than 30 years in the Lewis-Clark Valley. She continues to serve on the LCSC Foundation board, and was board president from 2017-19. Chavez has been honored with several awards at LCSC, most recently receiving the LCSC Women’s Leadership Conference with the Community Award in March, according to the release.
Awards and recognized staff include:
The President’s Award for Outstanding Teaching was given to Teresa Nash, technical and industrial division; Seth Bradshaw, humanities division; Christina Brando-Subis, teacher education and mathematics division.
The H.L. Talkington Achievement Award honored Leif Hoffmann, social sciences division.
The LCSC Foundation Award was received by Teri Rust, social sciences division.
The Annice Edmundson Faculty Excellence Award went to Suzanne Rousseau, teacher education and mathematics division; Rebecca Snider, business technology and service division; Bryce Kammers, humanities division.
The Fernandez Faculty Achievement Award was received by Peter Remien, humanities division; Leanne Parker, social sciences division; Randy Eriksen, business and computer sciences division.
The Adjunct Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence was given to Holly Hall, adjunct clinical faculty, nursing and health sciences division.
The Dr. Cameron D. and Marilyn K. Hinman Employee Excellence Award went to Nina Peterson, business and computer science division.
The President’s Award for Excellence in Diversity and Cross-Cultural Understanding went to Liz Chavez.
The Classified Staff Award was received by Lauren Grijalva, management assistant, School of Professional Studies.
The Professional Staff Award was given to Tiffany Pilon, program adviser, nursing and health sciences division.
LC State administrators also recognized faculty and staff retiring this year: Geri Seale, 36 years; Ed Miller, 34 years; Rob McDonald, 23 years; Lawrence Norris, 22 years; Brian Orr, 22 years; Nancy Lee-Painter, 17 years; Julie Scoles, 16 years; Debbie Gourluck, 15 years; Melinda Tompkins, 15 years; and Tami Jeffords, 14 years.