LCSC honors three women

Van Mullem

Heather Van Mullem has once again received the Society of Health and Physical Educator’s Teacher of the Year award.

The Lewis-Clark State College professor in the physical life, movement and sport sciences division was selected in the award’s western district college/university, which covers Alaska, California, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Washington. She will be honored March 31 at the national convention in Seattle, according to a news release from LCSC.