Heather Van Mullem has once again received the Society of Health and Physical Educator’s Teacher of the Year award.
The Lewis-Clark State College professor in the physical life, movement and sport sciences division was selected in the award’s western district college/university, which covers Alaska, California, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Washington. She will be honored March 31 at the national convention in Seattle, according to a news release from LCSC.
Van Mullem received the award last year as collegiate educator of the year for Idaho. Earlier this month she was honored at the LCSC Women’s Leadership Conference by a selection committee.
The goal of the Society of Health and Physical Educators in Idaho is to help students adopt and maintain healthy behaviors through health and physical education. The organization believes health education contributes directly to a student’s ability to practice behaviors that promote health and avoid or reduce health risks. Physical education focuses on development of fitness and motor skill, as well as mental, social and emotional abilities through team building activities.
Van Mullem began teaching sports students and health education at LCSC in 2005 and was the division chairwoman from 2012-19, when she decided to attend law school while teaching.
Van Mullem has received other awards and honors, both nationally and from the college for teaching, leadership and diversity and cross-cultural understanding. She has served on more than 30 committees at LCSC and helped organize the annual LCSC Girls and Women in Sports Day celebration.
She received her doctorate from the University of Kansas, her master’s degree from Humboldt State and a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Washington University.