A Lewiston couple filed a lawsuit against the city of Lewiston arguing the city breached its contract in a housing development in the Lewiston Orchards.

The lawsuit alleges the city breached its contract when the standards for the road and driveway dimensions were changed after the development began. The action allegedly caused damages including the lots being rendered useless; loss of use, sales and reduction in value; delay, disruption and devastation of the development and costs as well as loss and damage to business; increased financing costs, loss of market and loss of productivity; and other damages. It also alleges the city interfered with the development agreement and violated good faith and fair dealing, according to the court documents.