A Lewiston couple filed a lawsuit against the city of Lewiston arguing the city breached its contract in a housing development in the Lewiston Orchards.
The lawsuit alleges the city breached its contract when the standards for the road and driveway dimensions were changed after the development began. The action allegedly caused damages including the lots being rendered useless; loss of use, sales and reduction in value; delay, disruption and devastation of the development and costs as well as loss and damage to business; increased financing costs, loss of market and loss of productivity; and other damages. It also alleges the city interfered with the development agreement and violated good faith and fair dealing, according to the court documents.
The lawsuit was filed March 9 in Nez Perce County District Court by Shann and Loris Profitt as well as The Lord Will Provide Inc. The lawsuit asks for claims to be proven at trial.
The Profitts submitted a concept development plan to the city of Lewiston for the rezone and development of the property in 2018. The city council later that year approved the development and the Profitts and the city entered into a contract called the Lindsay Creek Estates, according to the court documents.
The agreement provided for the property to follow the developer’s plan to create separate lots including duplexes with two garages on either side of the home with driveways. It also had an amendment allowing for the road to be built at a minimum width of 15 feet and the driveway to be constructed a minimum width of 18 feet to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the court documents.
The lawsuit states that plans were approved and the standards of the agreement prevail over other city development standards that might conflict with the plans, which city of Lewiston representatives allegedly acknowledged.
In February 2022, Profitt was developing a lot north of the intersection of Alder Avenue and 21st Street and a lot south of the intersection of Alder Avenue and 21st Street with a driveway of at least 18 feet. Both lots were within the 15-foot width road requirement and were located on a curve, according to the court documents.
The city allegedly rejected developments of both of the lots because it prevented the driveway from being built within 20 of the radius of the road. Following that requirement would also prevent the construction of the 18-foot driveway because there would be no room left on the lot if the road was built to the city’s proposed standard. The lawsuit alleges those standards conflict with the agreement and the development plan.
Profitt asked the city to explain how he could build the driveways required by the agreement without changing the agreement or the development plan, which the city was allegedly unable to do. The city allegedly advised that other lots fit the standard the city was seeking, according to the court documents.
The Tribune reached out to the city of Lewiston for comment but the calls weren’t returned by press time.
The Profitts are represented by Jonathan D. Hally of the law firm Blewett Mushlitz Hally LLP.