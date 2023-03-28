Two firms will start working immediately on an interim fix for the city of Lewiston’s broken drinking water system.
Lewiston’s city council approved a resolution at its Monday meeting that declares an emergency and allows the municipality to immediately spend money to add storage space for drinking water.
The declaration of an emergency permits the city to bypass rules it would normally follow in advertising large projects and negotiate an agreement directly with contractors.
The city plans to complete work at its damaged High Reservoir that will allow it to be temporarily used at a reduced capacity for more than one year.
A section of a wall at High Reservoir collapsed Jan. 18, allowing more than 3 million gallons of water to flood homes and businesses while forcing the city to impose a boil order for about a week on most of its customers.
The city lifted the boil water order after it diverted water away from the damaged reservoir, one of the largest in the city, but needs additional storage in upcoming months when demand for irrigation soars, said Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.
Right now demand is at about 2 million gallons per day, but generally rises to more than 8 million gallons per day in August.
“I don’t know where the breaking point is,” he said.
Under the plan the council backed Monday, the city will hire Imco, the contractor completing a replacement of the city’s drinking water treatment plant and Stantec, the engineer on that project, to develop a design to put High Reservoir back online at a lower volume, Johnson said.
The reservoir has a capacity of 4.5 million gallons.
“I feel confident it can hold a million gallons,” he said. “It may be able to hold 2 million or 3 million.”
The planning phase will require initial demolition at the reservoir to learn more about the structure and will be authorized by increasing the amount the mayor can approve with a signature from $100,000 to $400,000, Johnson said.
Once the design is finished, the city council will vote on a contract that would be for an amount no higher than $2 million, he said.
The expense is anticipated to exhaust money the city has in two reserve funds for its water system, one for emergencies and a second intended to match grant money, he said.
Talks with the city’s insurance provider are ongoing as well as discussions with state and federal officials, he said.
“The goal is to get stored water back into the system,” he said. “Then we can move on and start focusing on the long-term solution or solutions.”