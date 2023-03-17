ASOTIN — A 25-year-old Lewiston man is facing 17 criminal charges in Asotin County for allegedly snatching a wallet from a purse of a Clarkston Walmart shopper, and using her credit and debit cards to make multiple purchases.

Abraham A. Gonzalez was arrested Wednesday by Clarkston police in the Costco parking lot, according to court documents. He is accused of “casing” shoppers in Walmart and stealing a wallet from a purse in a cart while a woman was looking at merchandise.