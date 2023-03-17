ASOTIN — A 25-year-old Lewiston man is facing 17 criminal charges in Asotin County for allegedly snatching a wallet from a purse of a Clarkston Walmart shopper, and using her credit and debit cards to make multiple purchases.
Abraham A. Gonzalez was arrested Wednesday by Clarkston police in the Costco parking lot, according to court documents. He is accused of “casing” shoppers in Walmart and stealing a wallet from a purse in a cart while a woman was looking at merchandise.
Gonzalez reportedly used her credit and debit cards to purchase gas at Costco, along with food from McDonald’s and other items. He was apprehended this week after allegedly stealing a $12 cooler from Walmart and fleeing the store.
Police found Gonzalez at the nearby Costco, according to the probable-cause affidavit filed Thursday. He denied being involved in the wallet theft, which was reported on March 5; however, video footage obtained from the stores matched his description, police said.
“I showed him a picture of himself on that day and he agreed it was him,” according to the arresting officer’s affidavit. “I then played the video of him stealing (the woman’s) wallet. He said he could not tell if he stole it from the film, although it is incredibly obvious.”
Gonzalez will be arraigned Monday. Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case on behalf of the state, and attorney Bridget Barr has been appointed to represent the defendant.
The 17 charges include felony thefts, identity thefts and several gross misdemeanor thefts.
Law enforcement officials recommend keeping valuables, such as purses and wallets, under close observation while shopping. Placing a handbag in the cart is not advised, and any suspicious activity should be reported, police said.