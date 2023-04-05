A 12-member jury acquitted a Lewiston man on rape charges after a three-day trial.
The jury, consisting of four women and eight men, deliberated for about an hour Wednesday and decided to not convict Dusty P. Funderburg, 33, of rape from an incident that took place in May.
About 30 people were in the courtroom at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston when the verdict was read, with 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans presiding over the case. Supporters of the defendant clapped and cheered when the not guilty verdict was read out loud by court clerk Teresa Dammon.
Funderburg cried and hugged his attorney, Jason Johnson, of Spokane, when the case closed. With his acquittal, the case was dismissed and Funderburg was released from custody. He had been incarcerated while awaiting trial.
The woman who was the alleged victim, who was in the courtroom and had testified in the trial, sobbed when the verdict was read. The woman was surrounded by supporters who were also emotional and remained in the courtroom, along with Nez Perce County Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor April Smith, while the jurors and others walked out of the courtroom.
“I am disappointed with this verdict. We believe the defendant is guilty but we respect the outcome of the trial,” Smith said in a text message to the Tribune. “Overall, sexual assault is the lowest reported crime statistically and when a Jury doesn't believe the victim, it makes it harder for the next one to come forward. Our office will continue to provide a voice to the victim in the courtroom and seek justice every day.”
The incident took place May 28 after the woman returned to a friend’s apartment after spending the evening drinking at Pal’s and Boomtown. Funderburg was invited to the apartment by one of the individuals, but the woman and Funderburg didn’t know each other. The woman was later carried to a room by another individual, placed on a bed and left alone in the room, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The woman woke up and Funderburg was allegedly having sex with her. Funderburg said in messages to the woman and other witnesses that she began making out with him before the sexual encounter, according to the affidavit. The woman contacted police after going to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and agreed to a sexual assault evidence collection kit.
Later, detectives and police tried to contact Funderburg but were unsuccessful. An arrest warrant was issued June 1. Funderburg appeared in court on the charges June 15 after turning himself in.
During this week’s trial, testimony from individuals included a Lewiston police detective and witnesses who were at the apartment. Forensic analysts also testified and shared evidence showing two bite marks later found on the woman that had male DNA connected to Funderburg. DNA from a vaginal swab found no DNA connected to Funderburg.
Smith pointed out the vaginal swab tested for DNA that came from sperm cells, which aren’t always present depending on the circumstances of the sexual encounter. However, Johnson argued it showed Funderburg didn’t penetrate the area.
After the prosecution rested its case, the defense didn’t offer any of its own evidence and Funderburg chose not to testify. When Evans asked Funderburg questions about his right to remain silent, he mostly answered “yes” or “no.” When Evans asked if his decision to not testify was based on advice from his attorney, Funderburg said, “It is my decision, ma’am.”
In his closing argument, Johnson questioned the credibility of the witnesses and the investigation. He argued that the woman was trying to cover an embarrassing mistake because she was in a relationship. One of the samples found on the woman also showed a third unknown male DNA sample, which Johnson said discredited the woman’s statement.
“Regret doesn’t equal rape,” he said.
He said the officer who did the initial interview with the woman didn’t ask more questions about the allegations. That influenced the rest of the investigation, including the testing of evidence as some fingernail samples weren’t tested.
Johnson also noted that in messages from Funderburg, he didn’t admit to penetration, which was supported by the DNA evidence.
Johnson said it was up to the jury to determine who they believe. He also commended the jurors for sitting on the jury because these cases are difficult.
“It’s not about victim shaming or attacking anyone personally, you have to separate that out because it’s up to you to determine from a legal standpoint if there is a victim,” Johnson said. “Based upon the science, the credibility, the evidence, and the lack of evidence, we ask you to find Dusty Funderburg not guilty.”
Smith outlined the prosecution’s position in her closing arguments. She said that statements from witnesses were all consistent with the evidence, which was corroborated with messages and video from Boomtown.
Smith argued the woman was sleeping and therefore wasn’t able to give consent when Funderburg entered the room. Smith noted the injuries on the woman and the DNA that was linked to Funderburg. She shared messages from Funderburg telling the woman he could get her a “pill” if she was worried about getting pregnant, which Smith said means there was penetration. Johnson had argued that a woman can become pregnant without penetration.
Smith also noted that DNA evidence was consistent with the woman’s testimony. Oral DNA swabs showed no male DNA, which contradicted Funderburg’s claim the two had been kissing.
Smith said that the woman was alone in the room and questioned why Funderburg went into the room.
“Why was the defendant even in her room? That is the question that hasn’t been answered,” Smith said.
Smith argued that the defendant was in the room because he saw an opportunity to take advantage of the woman sleeping and her intoxicated state. There were other places to sleep in the apartment and witnesses said he was sleeping on a bean bag chair in another room.
“If you believe all this and the testimony and evidence in front of you, then you find the defendant guilty,” Smith said.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.