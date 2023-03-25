The names of three to five candidates to follow Travis Myklebust as Lewiston’s next fire chief are expected to be released Monday.
Eight semifinalists from a field of 19 applicants, which didn’t include any internal candidates, are being interviewed today off site by video, said Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson.
The interviews with Johnson, a representative of the fire department and a representative from human resources will be used to narrow the list of applicants. One candidate dropped out today after the interview, Johnson said.
The city will pick its top choices and, as early as Monday, publicly share the names of the ones who agree to in-person interviews on March 31.
The city wants to have someone on the job as early as the first part of June after Myklebust retires on May 31, following a more than 30-year career with the Lewiston Fire Department.
“We’re trying to find the right fit for our community,” said Johnson, who appoints the fire chief. “That’s very important to us.”
The in-person part of the screening will involve a meet-and-greet event that’s open to the public where Lewiston residents will be allowed to ask questions, share ideas and learn more about the candidates.
It will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. March 31 on the second floor of the Lewiston City Library at 411 D St. and will be hosted by Lewiston Firefighters, International Association of Firefighters, Local 1773.
“The fire chief is a critical position in our community, and we want to ensure that the right candidate is selected,” said Tim Parker, president of the Lewiston Firefighters IAFF Local 1773, in a news release issued today.
Members of the firefighters union, Lewiston Police Chief Jason Kuzik, Community Development Director Shannon Grow and the mayor are among those who will conduct the in-person interviews.
Additional city administrators, council members and fire chiefs from surrounding communities could also be included.
The person who is chosen will report to the mayor and oversee all fire department activities, such as the city’s ambulance services and responses to emergencies like fires, hazardous waste spills and disasters, according to the job description.
The city’s staff has been working for months with help from the Western Fire Chiefs Association to gather a pool of strong candidates, Johnson said.
All of the applications the city received were from solid candidates, he said.