Two men with experience as fire chiefs will interview in person Friday for the same job at the city of Lewiston.
Jay Wittwer previously was the city of Tukwila, Wash.’s fire chief before the position was absorbed when the department became part of a larger fire district, said Carol Maurer, the city of Lewiston’s public information officer.
Scott Goodwin most recently was the interim fire chief with the city of Rio Vista, Calif., between San Francisco, and Sacramento. Goodwin took the position understanding it was interim, Maurer said.
Goodwin owns and operates Comtac Training, a professional consulting company that specializes in public safety issues, according to a news release issued today by the city of Lewiston.
The city announced the names today after interviewing a pool of eight candidates remotely by video on Friday. One applicant withdrew from the running after the interview on Friday. Another, who had been selected as one of three finalists, dropped out today.
The city is seeking someone to succeed Travis Myklebust, who is retiring May 31, following a more than 30-year career with the Lewiston Fire Department.
The in-person part of the screening will include interviews with Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson and panels of city directors, fire department staff, union members and city council members.
A meet-and-greet event that’s open to the public will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. Friday on the second floor of the Lewiston City Library at 411 D St. It’s hosted by Lewiston Firefighters IAFF Local 1773. The candidates also will tour the city.