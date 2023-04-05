Little vetoes library bill

BOISE -- Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday vetoed the library bill, which would have allowed individuals to sue libraries and school districts if minors had access to “harmful materials.” It would have required the entity to take “reasonable steps” to restrict access.
In his veto letter of HB 314, Little highlighted his history of prioritizing literacy and said libraries are a “critical component to ensuring our Idaho kids have the resources they need to be successful readers and lifelong learners.”
“My main concern is that the bill’s ambiguity will have unintended consequences for libraries and their patriots,” Little wrote. “This legislation makes sweeping, blanket assumptions on materials that could be determined as ‘harmful to minors’ in a local library, and will force one interpretation of that phrase onto all the patrons of the library.”
Some who debated against HB 314 opposed the inclusion of "any act" of homosexuality in the definition of sexual conduct. The bill was supported by a number of parents who testified that they found objectionable materials in their local libraries and their library boards weren't willing to remove them. It faced strong opposition from the Idaho Library Association.
Little also objected to the civil penalty included in the bill, which would allow parents or guardians of minors who obtained harmful materials to sue libraries and school districts for $2,500, which Little said would create a “library bounty system that will only increase the costs local libraries incur.”
The bill would also allow those who brought a civil case to recover actual damages and “any other relief to prevent the defendant school or public library from violating” the requirements the bill.
The civil cause of action was included in several bills proposed this year, with proponents arguing the laws needed stronger teeth and opponents saying they incentivized frivolous lawsuits.
Kenny Wroten, R-Nampa, debated on the House floor that the language in the bill could cause a chilling effect.
The author of several of those bills, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti, was recorded in a Capitol Clarity meeting posted to YouTube on Feb. 16 discussing why those civil penalties were included. Capitol Clarity is a regular meeting held by the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Conzatti said civil liability was “the most effective way” to enforce the policy.
“Here’s where things get kind of cool, with how we’ve designed this bill,” Conzatti said in the video, where he is seen standing next to the bill’s Senate sponsor Sen. Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins. “Insurance companies don't want to pay out damages, they don’t want to defend their clients, and so what they’ll do, is they will change their policies. The policies that the schools or the libraries are required to abide by if they're going to be insured by the carrier, and those policies are going to say, ‘Hey you’re going to have to remove these books.’ … and here’s what’s going to happen, if a school or a library keeps making this material available to kids, they’re going to lose their insurance coverage.”
Little said in his letter that he supported the intent of the bill.
“However, I am also concerned that harmful content can be much more easily accessible to youth on their phones and the internet, not at their libraries,” the governor wrote. “I encourage all Idahoans who have questions about any library materials to become familiar with the local policies of their duly elected library or school trustee board and engage directly with the officials who oversee them.”
The bill passed the House in a 40-30 vote and the Senate 26-9.
Last year, the House passed HB 666, which would have criminalized individual librarians for allowing minors access to materials deemed harmful. The House sponsor this year, Rep. Jaron Crane, R-Nampa, said this bill was negotiated to impose civil penalties instead and to target the institutions rather than the individual libraries.
Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.