A 53-year-old Spokane man was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver after law enforcement allegedly found methamphetamine and fentanyl in a locked box.
During a traffic stop at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday near Jack in the Box in Lewiston, the passenger in the car, later identified as Robert L. Talley, appeared to be under the influence of a substance. The Idaho State Police trooper got his drug detection K9, Bear, out of his vehicle and the dog allegedly alerted to the odor of drugs on the vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Both the driver and Talley exited the vehicle and during a search of the vehicle the trooper allegedly found a locked box on the passenger side. Inside the box, the trooper allegedly found 18.4 grams of methamphetamine, 201 fentanyl pills, 2.8 grams of marijuana, a scale, drug paraphernalia, other empty plastic bags and a glass pipe with a blue pill stuck on the bottom. The trooper later allegedly found a large sum of currency on Talley’s phone and 19 more fentanyl pills on his person, according to the affidavit.
The trooper was also notified that Talley was allegedly seen holding the box earlier in the day in Clarkston, according to the affidavit.
Talley was placed under arrest for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, both felonies, and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. He appeared before Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds on Wednesday by Zoom at the Nez Perce County Courthousel. Olds appointed Rick Cuddihy as public defender. Talley’s next court date is a status conference hearing April 3.