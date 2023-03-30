A 53-year-old Spokane man was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver after law enforcement allegedly found methamphetamine and fentanyl in a locked box.

During a traffic stop at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday near Jack in the Box in Lewiston, the passenger in the car, later identified as Robert L. Talley, appeared to be under the influence of a substance. The Idaho State Police trooper got his drug detection K9, Bear, out of his vehicle and the dog allegedly alerted to the odor of drugs on the vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit.

