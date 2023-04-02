Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Updated: April 2, 2023 @ 1:02 am
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online.
Agenda:
Karst Riggers, building official, voluntary stewardship amendment.
Committee reports.
Administrative work session.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 2 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Executive session for litigation — action item.
Consideration of request from the Fraternal Order of Police Lewis Clark Lodge No. 10 to collectively bargain for a renewed contract for Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2026 — action item.
Review and discussion of updated Strategic Plan — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Resolution for proposal and fee estimate for construction testing/inspection services for the Nez Perce County Courthouse and Licensing Building project with GeoProfessional Innovation — action item.
Resolution authorizing expenditure of $25,000 for legal services for Child Appointed Special Advocates — action item.
Memorandum of understanding between Nez Perce County and the city of Lewiston about new courthouse construction – action item.
Recognition of Sgt. Pat Santos 23 years of service to Nez Perce County.
