Moscow now a Purple Heart City

Vietnam veteran Len Crosby addresses the Moscow City Council on Monday while fellow Vietnam veteran Dale Wilson watches. The two men are members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Mayor Art Bettge read a proclamation naming Moscow a Purple Heart City.
MOSCOW — According to Len Crosby, a Vietnam War veteran and member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, there are 3,800 Idaho residents who received the Purple Heart medal for being wounded in combat.
On Monday, Crosby and fellow Purple Heart recipient Dale Wilson visited Moscow to celebrate the city’s effort to recognize these veterans.
Mayor Art Bettge read a proclamation during Monday’s City Council meeting designating Moscow as a Purple Heart City. Crosby and Wilson then presented the city with a sign that designates one parking spot exclusively for Purple Heart recipients.
The Military Order of the Purple Heart asks cities to write proclamations like these to make people aware of community members who have earned this honor.
“We hope that by doing this that more people will be aware of the sacrifices that have been made on their behalf because so many people just aren’t,” Wilson said.
Wilson said the Military Order of the Purple Heart is the only organization in the country exclusively for combat-wounded veterans.
“That means that all of us have been at the point of the spear and have been bit,” he said.
Crosby said the Purple Heart is America’s oldest military decoration. Gen. George Washington first bestowed it to soldiers during the Revolutionary War as a cloth badge. It was later resurrected as a medal by Gen. Douglas MacArthur following World War I.
Crosby said in a speech to the council it is the military decoration nobody really wants to receive.
“Because you’ve got to shed your blood or give your life for your country to be awarded that medal,” he said.
He thanked Moscow for proclaiming itself as a Purple Heart City.
“This is just another action in a long and consistent record of this community’s support for our veterans and their families,” Crosby said.