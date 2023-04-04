Moscow now a Purple Heart City

Vietnam veteran Len Crosby addresses the Moscow City Council on Monday while fellow Vietnam veteran Dale Wilson watches. The two men are members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Mayor Art Bettge read a proclamation naming Moscow a Purple Heart City.

MOSCOW — According to Len Crosby, a Vietnam War veteran and member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, there are 3,800 Idaho residents who received the Purple Heart medal for being wounded in combat.

On Monday, Crosby and fellow Purple Heart recipient Dale Wilson visited Moscow to celebrate the city’s effort to recognize these veterans.

