LAPWAI — The Nez Perce National History Park at Spalding is looking for youth aged 15 to 18 to participate in an eight-week program this summer of the Youth Conservation Corps.
The program runs from June 20 to August 11 and enrollees work 40 hours per week at a salary of $10 per hour. Applications must be submitted by May 29.
The Youth Conservation Corps is a federal program employing youth aged 15 to 18 in conservation work on public lands. Participants develop a better understanding and appreciation of natural and cultural resources, park maintenance needs and park interpretation.
Anyone wishing more information and/or an application may contact Nez Perce National Historical Park at (208) 843-7001 or Russ_Cash@nps.gov.YCC applicants must be at least 15 years of age by June 20, but not turn 19 until after Aug. 11. The parental consent portion of the application must be completed and signed by the applicant’s parent(s) or legal guardian.
Applicants must have a Social Security number or have placed an application for one and be willing to work hard and participate in most work projects.
The Spalding visitor center is 12 miles east of Lewiston at 39063 U.S. Highway 95. Winter hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday from December to May. Park admission is free year round. Anyone wishing more information may contact Nez Perce National Historical Park at (208) 843-7009, or visit bit.ly/3GfxUvx.