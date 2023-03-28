Northwest Children’s Home in Lewiston is one of three recipients of a $15 million grant to establish psychiatric residential treatment facilities that provide children with inpatient psychiatric services.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced the awards Monday. The other two recipients are the Idaho Youth Ranch in southwestern Idaho and Jackson House in eastern Idaho. The grant is part of Gov. Brad Little’s 2022 budget.
“This level of mental healthcare does not currently exist in Idaho, so these three facilities will fill a critical gap in our continuum of care for children and youth,” said Ross Edmunds, behavioral health administrator for the department. “Previously, around 100 kids were getting treatment in other states because we didn’t have these services available in Idaho.”
The $15 million in earmarked funds were appropriated by the Idaho Legislature in 2022, and the health department conducted a series of community stakeholder engagement sessions to further clarify how to best meet the need.
During those sessions, stakeholders stressed patient safety as a key concern. They also asked about age limitations, whether Idaho patients would be prioritized, and how the psychiatric residential treatment facility could work with nearby states.
With that feedback in hand, an application process involving multiple state agencies resulted in the selection of the three recipients to establish new facilities in Idaho.
The department “is confident these strong partnerships will further Idaho’s ability to serve children with complex mental health diagnoses in Idaho,” Edmunds said. “This will also reduce the need for children to leave the state for care we simply didn’t offer.”