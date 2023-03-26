Kasey Graham, 9, works a piece of wire up through the bottom of the pot of her black pine bonsai tree as Ken Roberts holds it during a class on making bonsai trees Saturday in Clarkston. Wires are used to hold the branches at the right angle and keep the tree in the pot.
Charlie Graham, 14, rounds out a cut tip of her tree during a class on making bonsai trees Saturday in Clarkston.
Charlie Graham, 14, cuts a limb from her bonsai tree during a class on making bonsai trees Saturday in Clarkston.
Ken Roberts places a tree in a small pot which makes the tree appear larger during a class on making bonsai trees Saturday in Clarkston.
Kristine Graham resorts to the big tools to cut through the large roots as Charlie Freeman holds it in place during a class on making bonsai trees Saturday in Clarkston.
Wiring trails up a tree during a class on making bonsai trees Saturday in Clarkston. The wiring allows the branches to be bent and repositioned to a person’s liking.
Kasey Graham, 9, and Charlie Graham, 14, work together to cut through a thick branch during a class on making bonsai trees Saturday in Clarkston.
Ken Roberts shows how to reposition tree branches using wires during a class on making bonsai trees Saturday in Clarkston.
Ken Roberts gives instructions during a class on making bonsai trees Saturday in Clarkston.
For her 14th birthday, Charlie Graham’s grandfather, John Freeman, of Clarkston, offered her a gift that could last a lifetime.
Graham, along with a half dozen others, gathered at Freeman’s shop Saturday morning to get a lesson from Ken Roberts on how to create bonsai plants. Roberts, who is the president of the Clarkston Community Garden, also has more than 50 years’ expertise in bonsai — an ancient Asian art form of growing trees in pots.
“I never really gave it any thought and then one day my grandpa called me and he was like, ‘Oh, for your birthday would you be interested in bonsai? My friend knows a lot about bonsai plants — would you be interested in taking a lesson for your birthday present?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that sounds fun,’ ” Graham said.
Roberts, 76, began learning about bonsai when he was 21 years old.
“I was in Berkeley, Calif., at a park and I went to the nursery and everything was so expensive I figured I’d never do it,” Roberts recalled.
A local nursery, however, started teaching bonsai classes and Roberts decided to learn. That led into his becoming involved as a teacher and an exhibitor in bonsai societies and shows throughout California. There was a lively enthusiasm for the art form among the public.
After moving to Idaho, Roberts discovered that few people knew much about bonsai.
“It’s like any hobby, but most people never even heard the name,” Roberts said. He points out that the word “bonsai” means “potted plant.” There’s a similar word, “banzai” that has religious connotations in Japanese.
Part of what appeals to Roberts about bonsai is the grower’s ability to use one’s imagination to create a sculpture out of a growing plant that looks entirely different from the parent plant.
Among people who do appreciate bonsai, crafting one tree can take a lifetime.
“The longer you get in it,” Roberts said, “you only sell to people that have had bonsai. Because if you’ve got a 30-40-year-old tree you’ve been working on, you don’t want to give it to somebody and they kill it in a year.”
Roberts demonstrated how to take shoots from common trees, such as pines, maples and elms, and trim the branches and the roots back to fit into a small pot. As the season rolls, on the manicured tree will sprout new limbs from small nodules on the trunk.
Those limbs continue to be cut back or wired into certain shapes as they grow. Every so often, the plant must be removed from its pot and the roots shaved off even further to keep it small.
“You’re changing something completely and then you use your imagination to make small trees out of big trees,” Roberts said. Bonsai “makes (the tree) look old. You’re doing something on your own and you’re right, whether you follow the rules or not.”
As Graham trimmed and placed her small tree into a pot, she admitted she was intrigued by the process, although she’s not so sure she’ll continue to keep it up.
“Probably not right now but maybe when I’m older, as a hobby,” Graham said. “I don’t garden but I like small plants.”
Anyone wishing information about bonsai or the Clarkston Community Garden can reach Roberts at (509) 758-6849 or intarsia1946@gmail.com.