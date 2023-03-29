Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 29, 2023 @ 9:54 am
Friday
For about 10 minutes, all eyes were on Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley as he conducted solo drills in front of 23 NFL scouts, dozens of reporters and countless teammates and other personnel.
We see it all around us: The path of young men from birth to adulthood is not what it was in the past.
People board the American Empress tour boat Tuesday at the Port of Clarkston. The boat will travel from Clarkston to Portland along the route that Meriwether Lewis and William Clark traveled in 1805.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Deliver the Tribune
The region's best source for events, arts, culture ... everything.
Digital archives: 1877 to present
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Travel safe with road and snow reports
Sorry, an error occurred.
This afternoon newsletter keeps readers informed on the latest developments related to coronavirus.
The Lewiston Tribune recently launched a new afternoon newsletter featuring stories and photos that will appear online before they are published in the newspaper.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.