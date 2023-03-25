Lewiston’s elected officials will be asked Monday to approve as much as $2 million to pay for an interim solution to prevent the town’s crippled water system from being ruined this summer by heightened demand for irrigation.
The money would cover work at the city’s damaged High Reservoir that would allow it to be used temporarily at a reduced capacity.
A section of a wall at High Reservoir collapsed Jan. 19, allowing more than 3 million gallons of water to flood homes and businesses while forcing the city to impose a water boil order for about a week.
“After a thorough evaluation, it appears the timeliest solution to remedy this situation is the reuse and repair of the existing High Reservoir,” according to a news release issued by the city of Lewiston on Friday.
“Further analysis and design will be required to determine the extent of the work that will be necessary to bring the High Reservoir back online, and in what capacity,” according to the news release.
Until that is completed, likely no later than July 1, city water customers can expect irrigation restrictions, said Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson in a text.
After the disaster in January, the city cut the broken reservoir off from the rest of its drinking water system.
But that temporary fix will be inadequate for the summer, according to a resolution that will go before the Lewiston City Council for a vote Monday. Johnson previously told the Tribune that water usage is currently about 1.5 to 2 million gallons per day, and generally rises to more than 8 million gallons per day in August.
If an interim solution isn’t in place before late summer, the capacity of the city’s water system is “likely to be exceeded,” according to the resolution.
That could result in negative pressures within the system, collapsed pipes, complete loss of water service for more than 24,000 Lewiston residents, another boil water order and “strict irrigation elimination regulations,” according to the resolution.
Other possibilities include a limit of the city’s fire suppression capabilities and fire danger increasing if irrigation is limited or restricted, according to the resolution.
Making sure the city’s water infrastructure is intact is key to the city’s operations, according to the resolution.
“A clean, reliable, consistent source of water is critical for the health and well being of the citizens, occupants and travelers within the city of Lewiston and is essential to basic life functions,” according to the resolution.