Paige Nolta has been selected as the Lewis County Magistrate Judge.
The Lewiston public defender was picked by the 2nd District Magistrate Commission after interviews were conducted Thursday and the commission made a unanimous vote. The position was previously held by Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds, who left after taking the position held by Judge Michelle Evans, who was elected to the 2nd District, according to a news release from the office of the court administrator.
Shortly after the announcement was made Friday, Nolta was in the Nez Perce County Courthouse handling cases before 2nd District Judge Mark Monson, who congratulated her and welcomed her to the new position.
Nolta is the primary contract public defender in Lewiston. She is the owner of Nolta Law Office, PLLC, which handles public defense work in Nez Perce County. She works on cases in private practice and has been a public defender in Lewis County and a conflict public defender with the Nez Perce Tribe, and she served a term with the Idaho Public Defense Commission, according to the release.
She received her undergraduate degree in political science from Boise State University and her Juris Doctor from the University of Idaho College of Law.
Others who applied for the position included Zachary Pall, Lewis County prosecuting attorney in Nezperce; Jay Sturgell, Kootenai County court assistant officer in Coeur d’Alene; and Donald Terry, Bonner County deputy public defender in Sandpoint, according to the release.