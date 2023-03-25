Paige Nolta has been selected as the Lewis County Magistrate Judge.

The Lewiston public defender was picked by the 2nd District Magistrate Commission after interviews were conducted Thursday and the commission made a unanimous vote. The position was previously held by Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds, who left after taking the position held by Judge Michelle Evans, who was elected to the 2nd District, according to a news release from the office of the court administrator.

