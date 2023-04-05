PULLMAN — Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dean Baquet was honored with the Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award on Tuesday evening at the annual 47th Murrow Symposium at Washington State University.

Baquet, formerly the New York Times executive director, has been honored with numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize in 1988 for investigative reporting of corruption related to the Chicago City Council, the Benjamin C. Bradlee Editor of the Year Award from the National Press Foundation in 2022, and many more.