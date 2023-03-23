Pullman’s biodiesel plant project has died as AgTech OS released it will no longer occupy the proposed site suggested by the Port of Whitman County.
The port announced in January it would pursue development of an Agricultural Advancement Campus partly within Pullman city limits, of which a biodiesel plant would be the anchor tenant. The announcement raised concern from the community, as many residents expressed disapproval of the facility.
Commissioners agreed to buy land south of Old Wawawai Road near Whispering Hills subdivision just before its announcement. Later, the port submitted a rezone request to the City of Pullman at the beginning of March to change land designated for residential to commercial.
AgTech OS, the agency’s former partner, notified the port Tuesday afternoon of its decision to look elsewhere for its proposed biodiesel plant. Both entities released statements on these changes of plans.
AgTech stated its decision to seek an alternative location for its proposed biodiesel operation was made because of a strong opposition voiced by the community.
Brian Kraft, chief technology officer at AgTech, said in an interview the company heard the community’s concerns.
Pullman resident Gwen Anderson started a petition in February opposing rezoning the city, and currently has about 7,200 signatures, which AgTech had been aware of.
Ernest Spicer, CEO of AgTech, said the company had been listening to the community the whole time, and over the past few months had noticed a growing negative sentiment from the public.
“We really want to be contributing members to the community, and that means listening to the community and the neighbors,” Spicer said. “And as this has grown, we realized that this is something that was going to be replacing residential land. We just couldn’t get behind it any further.”
The port stated it respects the right of any business to locate where it chooses and where it believes the business will thrive. The agency said it remains committed to supporting local industries and quality of life for everyone in Whitman County. It has begun to coordinate with funding partners and local businesses interested in the proposed campus.
Spicer said AgTech will begin to look for other rural locations for the biodiesel plant on the Palouse. He added the biggest priority, among many, is to find a site with access to water.
The proposed 550,000 square-foot facility would be using about 200,000 gallons of water at any given time, but recycles 95% of the water. The plant would use about 10,000 gallons of water a day, equivalent to around 50 households’ worth of water. The plant would process virgin canola oil into fuel.
The port will keep pushing forward with its Agricultural Advancement Campus, continuing with the process to rezone the proposed site south of Old Wawawai Road.
Abbi Russell, the port’s outside media contact, said the port has already received inquiries from local businesses to be the anchor tenant of the campus.
No decisions have been made, but Russell said the Washington State Crop Improvement Association expressed interest in the location. The association presented its need for a site to relocate and expand its facilities for seed cleaning during the port’s regular meeting March 2. It anticipates up to 10 acres for facility use and a 20,000-square-foot single-story steel structure.
The port’s rezone application is still being reviewed. The City of Pullman will announce a preliminary determination and a 14-day public comment period will follow. After, the application will be added to the planning commission’s meeting agenda, which will create a recommendation to be presented to the City Council.
The council will choose to approve, deny or remand the port’s request to the planning commission. If the council approves the rezone application, local and state permitting will follow for the proposed site.